Subscribe to the email newsletter
Revealed: Norwich's largest new urban mural unveiled at Riverside restaurant

PUBLISHED: 11:49 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 08 August 2019

Norwich's largest mural has been unveiled at Frankie & Benny's, Riverside. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Norwich's largest mural has been unveiled at Frankie & Benny's, Riverside. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

A new mural celebrating Norwich as a city of stories has been unveiled at the Riverside Entertainment complex.

Norwich's largest mural has been unveiled at Frankie & Benny's, Riverside. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

The 33m (108ft) façade above the Frankie & Benny's restaurant has been transformed into a vibrant piece of art celebrating the landmarks and activities along the city's riverside.

The winning entry was designed and created by Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) graduate Matthew Owen and Arts Entrepreneur Award winner Ian Westbrook, and is titled City Living.

Norwich is already home to seven to outdoor murals, including on Theatre Street, Pottergate and Red Lion Street, and the latest unique design is the largest to grace the city's streets so far.

The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which is behind the urban art project, issued a call for submissions earlier this year and received more than 30 original designs inspired by the theme of Norwich, the City of Stories.

Stefan Gurney, Norwich BID director said: "We are excited to be unveiling the latest and largest City of Stories piece of art.

"We are proud to be working with both Frankie & Benny's and Riverside to showcase this stunning piece of work by two very talented designers.

"Our urban art project adds to the cultural tourism in the city while building the perception of Norwich as a City of Stories".

Norwich's largest mural has been unveiled at Frankie & Benny's, Riverside. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

And Ann Mitchell, from Riverside Entertainment said: "We are pleased to have been chosen to house the very exciting piece designed by Matthew and Ian.

"It reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the area".

