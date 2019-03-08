Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre to return for 2019

The organisers of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre have announced the popular event will be returning for 2019 - a year after plans were pulled due to public safety concerns.

Since it was launched in 2008, the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre has grown from an event with the feel of a village fete to one which regularly attracts thousands of visitors.

Now, following a year off, after the 2017 fayre "exceeded all expectations" leading to increased running costs and health and safety concerns, the organisers have announced the popular summer event is set to return to Norwich's historic streets.

Coinciding with the Lord Mayor's Celebration, the summer fayre will take place on Sunday, July 7.

A post on the Norwich Lanes website announcing the news said: "This year's fayre is very much about community with the majority of businesses and residents taking part.

"It is also a showcase for the city's creative talent with live performance and art at its heart."

Home to numerous independent retailers, restaurants and bars, in previous years the summer fayre has seen everything from street markets, live music and workshops to art trails set up in the Norwich Lane's streets, alleyways and courtyards.

And organisers said the same could be expected this year: "As usual, St Benedict's Street will be given over to the ever-popular street market and the main-stage will once again be situated on St Gregory's Green.

"Visitors are encouraged to explore the entirety of the Lanes as many of the alleyways, courtyards and open spaces of Pottergate, St John Maddermarket and Bedford Street to name but a few will also be hosting events."

This year the fayre is being sponsored by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) with support from Norwich City Council but the organisers are still looking for smaller sponsors.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the fayre, holding a stall, renting a pitch, volunteering, performing or participating in the summer fayre should email: info@norwichlanes,co,uk

Taking place on Sunday July 7, the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre will run from 11am to 5pm for more information visit www.norwichlanes.co.uk