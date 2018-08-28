Poll

Five amazing views of Norwich landmarks on Google Earth

You can see Norwich landmarks in 3D on Google Earth. Photo: Google Earth Google Earth

The scope of Google Earth means that landmark enthusiasts don’t even need to leave their homes to take a tour of Norwich’s most iconic buildings.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carrow Road stadium. Photo: Google Earth Carrow Road stadium. Photo: Google Earth

These 3D images of the city’s most famous sights show just how far Google Earth has come since it launched nearly 17 years ago.

1. Carrow Road

Norwich City Football Club’s home stadium looks resplendent in yellow and green on 3D Google Earth. With a capacity for over 27,000 football fans and dedicated NCFC supporters packing out the ground for games, Carrow Road gets a lot livelier in reality than it appears here.

Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Google Earth Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Google Earth

2. Norwich Cathedral

The original structure of Norwich’s impressive cathedral was completed in 1145 and the Norman tower is still intact today. The spire, which Google Earth shows as towering over nearby buildings, is the second tallest in England. When it was first built Norwich Cathedral was the largest building in East Anglia.

3. The Forum

The Forum. Photo: Google Earth The Forum. Photo: Google Earth

Home to BBC Radio Norfolk and Look East, as well as hosting a popular coffee shop, a library and a pizza restaurant, The Forum is a hub of community activity. It’s built on the site of a library that burned down, and was completed as a millennium project in 2001.

4. Norwich Castle

A stunning example of Norman architecture, Norwich Castle stands proudly elevated at the centre of the city. The castle now exists as a museum and art gallery so locals and tourists alike can engage with the city’s medieval history.

Norwich Castle. Photo: Google Earth Norwich Castle. Photo: Google Earth

5. The Sainsbury’s Centre of Visual Arts

Located on the UEA campus, this art gallery and museum is housed in a distinctive modern building, designed by Norman Foster. Boasting prestigious collections of artwork, the Sainsbury’s Centre is just as interesting inside as it is on the outside.

What’s your favourite Norwich landmark? Let us know in the comments.