'Ghost umbrella' baffles public as it disappears from abandoned house

Colin Cousins' golden umbrella has disappeared from its home on a city roof. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Denise Bradley

Tourists hoping to spot Norwich's "ghost umbrella" were left disappointed this morning after finding it has disappeared.

The accessory sparked confusion after it appeared on the roof of an abandoned building in King Street with passers-by bemused as to how it got up there.

Its former owner, Colin Cousins, had left it outside the Union Building in August after celebrating a family occasion.

After the brolly was reported in the Evening News the manager at a rubber stamps company came forward, and on Saturday even took a friend to show him the phenomenon.

But to his surprise the item had vanished.

Colin Cousins, owner of the umbrella spotted hanging at the top of a building in King Street, with an identical umbrella from his work, Stamps Direct. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

He said: "You should've seen the disappointment on his face, I took him out on the bike ride especially to see it.

"He soon got over it but where is it now?

"I went out with a replica of it the other day, but it's not the same, no one even noticed it.

The umbrella is currently missing from the gutter of a King Street roof. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"God's honest truth I haven't taken it, I honestly don't know what is going on."

Passers-by were seen looking skyward in shock this morning, with one man remarking: "That's it gone."

The umbrella rose to fame on February 7 with staff in the Last Pub Standing, which sits opposite the abandoned building, saying the umbrella has long prompted debate among staff and customers.

Chantelle Gray, who works in the pub, said: "We call it the ghost umbrella - it just appeared one day.

The umbrella when it was hanging from the gutter of an abandoned building on King Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"It's an abandoned building so I've got no idea how it got up there.

"I'm always scared to walk under it in case it falls on me."

It was the same pub where Mr Collins realised his umbrella was missing last year, before he was eventually discovered its whereabouts while reading the Evening News.

He said: "I've got no idea how it got up there, I was quite surprised when I saw it was mine.

"It's quite amazing. I knew as soon as I saw it in the Evening News because if you look closely you can see a tiny red logo and that's my company logo."

If you have been tampering with Mr Collins' umbrella or know of its current whereabouts, please email: casey.cooper-fiske@archant.co.uk