Indian restaurant hosting buffet to help support India

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:53 AM May 15, 2021   
Vijay Jetani who runs Namaste Village Indian Restaurant in Norwich

Vijay Jetani who runs Namaste Village Indian Restaurant in Norwich has started a new vegetarian and vegan pizzeria offering takeaways.

Despite being over 5,000 miles away from his hometown, one Indian restaurant owner is doing all he can to help battle coronavirus in India.

Namaste Village in Norwich is hosting a fundraiser in the form of an unlimited buffet meal on May 18 as they look to raise money to help supply more oxygen to India as they battle Covid-19.

Vijay Jetani, the owner of Namaste Village, said: "It's already a difficult situation that might become more difficult, so we want to play our part.

“There is a problem so we looked to see what we could do to help out.

“Nobody is safe until we are all safe.”

Namaste Village Indian restaurant on Queens Road, Norwich

Namaste Village on Queens Road, Norwich.

Mr Jetani, a former president of the Norfolk and Norwich Indian Society (NANIS) is from a village of 10,000 people near Bhavnagar City in Gujarat.

Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manaher, and Mr Vijay Jetani, owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manager, and Mr Vijay Jetani, (right) owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich

The restaurant on Queens Road is encouraging all customers to make a donation of any amount, with them promising to match those funds and contribute together towards the cause.

The new family run vegetarian curry house Namaste Village at Queens Road. Vijay Jetani, with his wife

The family run vegetarian curry house Namaste Village at Queens Road. Vijay Jetani, with his wife, Urmila, chef; Rudhika, Vaghasiya, left, and Drashti Jetani.

Namaste Village at Queens Road.

Namaste Village at Queens Road.

Mr Gujarat came to Norwich in 2007, completing a masters degree before he started his job in 2010.

