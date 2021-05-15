Indian restaurant hosting buffet to help support India

Published: 11:53 AM May 15, 2021

Vijay Jetani who runs Namaste Village Indian Restaurant in Norwich has started a new vegetarian and vegan pizzeria offering takeaways. The menu includes vegan tandoori pizza, vegan pepperoni pizza, vegan samosa burger, fries and chilli mogo cassava chips with vegan Mayo. Pictured is Vijay with Pizzaterian chef Vaibhav Viradiya. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Despite being over 5,000 miles away from his hometown, one Indian restaurant owner is doing all he can to help battle coronavirus in India.

Namaste Village in Norwich is hosting a fundraiser in the form of an unlimited buffet meal on May 18 as they look to raise money to help supply more oxygen to India as they battle Covid-19.

Vijay Jetani, the owner of Namaste Village, said: "It's already a difficult situation that might become more difficult, so we want to play our part.

“There is a problem so we looked to see what we could do to help out.

“Nobody is safe until we are all safe.”

Namaste Village on Queens Road, Norwich. - Credit: Namaste Village



Mr Jetani, a former president of the Norfolk and Norwich Indian Society (NANIS) is from a village of 10,000 people near Bhavnagar City in Gujarat.

Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manager, and Mr Vijay Jetani, (right) owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

The restaurant on Queens Road is encouraging all customers to make a donation of any amount, with them promising to match those funds and contribute together towards the cause.

The family run vegetarian curry house Namaste Village at Queens Road. Vijay Jetani, with his wife, Urmila, chef; Rudhika, Vaghasiya, left, and Drashti Jetani. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Namaste Village at Queens Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Mr Gujarat came to Norwich in 2007, completing a masters degree before he started his job in 2010.