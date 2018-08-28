Search

Norwich maintains top 20 position for best city to live and work in the UK

PUBLISHED: 16:28 01 November 2018

Norwich ranked in top 20 city to live and work in the UK. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich ranked in top 20 city to live and work in the UK. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich had maintained its position among the top 20 cities to live and work in.

Norwich ranked in top 20 city to live and work in the UK. Pictured is Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich ranked in top 20 city to live and work in the UK. Pictured is Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It ranks 18 in the PwC’s Good Growth for Cities Index 2018, which lists the performances of 42 of the UK’s largest towns and cities, particularly in terms of income and transport.

Topping the list is Oxford and Reading, with Swansea and Sunderland lingering in bottom place.

Norwich’s position remains unchanged from last year, but is ranked significantly higher than Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle, which each scored 23, 26 and 33, respectively.

The index measures growth in employment, health, income and skills within the 42 cities across the UK, while housing affordability, commuting times, environmental factors and income inequality are also considered.

Norwich scored highly in jobs, skills for young people aged 16-24 and transport, but work-life-balance and house price to earnings were given a low rating.

