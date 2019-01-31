What does the future of Norwich look like to you?

Search

31 January, 2019 - 11:45
Buses on Norwich's Castle Meadow. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buses on Norwich's Castle Meadow. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

With the rapid pace of developments in technology, it’s pretty hard to predict what life might look like in another few decades.

But we’re hoping to gauge what you would like to see improved or changed in a future Norwich, for a special edition of the Norwich Evening News looking at where the fine city is headed.

It will cover work, health, education, crime, food and drink and more - and we’d love your thoughts.

We’ve created a survey, included in this story, asking some questions on what you think life is like now in Norwich, where you think it might head and what you would like to see changed.

MORE: New homeless shelter and ‘significant’ changes to look of city centre - Norwich 2040 vision revealed

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

