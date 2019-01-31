Tell Us

What does the future of Norwich look like to you?

Buses on Norwich's Castle Meadow. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

With the rapid pace of developments in technology, it’s pretty hard to predict what life might look like in another few decades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading...

But we’re hoping to gauge what you would like to see improved or changed in a future Norwich, for a special edition of the Norwich Evening News looking at where the fine city is headed.

It will cover work, health, education, crime, food and drink and more - and we’d love your thoughts.

We’ve created a survey, included in this story, asking some questions on what you think life is like now in Norwich, where you think it might head and what you would like to see changed.

MORE: New homeless shelter and ‘significant’ changes to look of city centre - Norwich 2040 vision revealed