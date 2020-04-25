Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: ‘Raw beauty’ of lockdown Norwich captured in haunting film

PUBLISHED: 15:34 25 April 2020

A 4K film has been made capturing the empty streets of Norwich during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Visit With Us

A 4K film has been made capturing the empty streets of Norwich during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Visit With Us

Archant

Norwich is usually bustling with activity thanks to its shoppers, workers and sightseers, but for the last few weeks the opposite has been true.

The coronavirus lockdown has meant the city centre has resembled a ghost town, with only essential stores open and a sparse population of shoppers augmented by runners and cyclists getting in their daily exercise.

Richard from travel videographers Visit With Us, who did not want to give his surname, has captured the empty streets in stunning 4K while exercising on his bicycle.

MORE: New Norwich music event forced to cancel first year

He covered more than 50km cycling through the city between 8am and 10am each day for five days, filming a city unencumbered by the usual rush hour traffic.

He said: “I think the video captures the raw beauty of our gorgeous city. Hopefully, there may never be another period in time when anyone would be able to get these deserted shots in such good, clear morning sunlight.”

Watch the full film here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Four more coronavirus patient deaths at N&N

Four more patients with coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘We need guidance’ - Canaries unsure if Duda can complete loan

Ondrej Duda joined Norwich City on loan from Hertha Berlin in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tributes paid to Norwich actor who was ‘always there with a smile’ after coronavirus death

Clive Stubbs (standing) at one of REDuck Producktions at the Maddermarket Bar with fellow actor Burtie Welland. Picture: REDuck Producktions

Financial fears for City but wage deferrals are not being considered yet

Sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken about Norwich City's financial challenges Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cuckoo spit spies - how you can help scientists track down spittlebugs

People are being asked to help search for spittlebugs (philaenus spumarius) Pic: Dr Claire Harkin
Drive 24