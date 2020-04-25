WATCH: ‘Raw beauty’ of lockdown Norwich captured in haunting film
PUBLISHED: 15:34 25 April 2020
Norwich is usually bustling with activity thanks to its shoppers, workers and sightseers, but for the last few weeks the opposite has been true.
The coronavirus lockdown has meant the city centre has resembled a ghost town, with only essential stores open and a sparse population of shoppers augmented by runners and cyclists getting in their daily exercise.
Richard from travel videographers Visit With Us, who did not want to give his surname, has captured the empty streets in stunning 4K while exercising on his bicycle.
He covered more than 50km cycling through the city between 8am and 10am each day for five days, filming a city unencumbered by the usual rush hour traffic.
He said: “I think the video captures the raw beauty of our gorgeous city. Hopefully, there may never be another period in time when anyone would be able to get these deserted shots in such good, clear morning sunlight.”
