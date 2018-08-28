Search

Norwich Ice Rink’s wheelchair session returns for another year

PUBLISHED: 21:58 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:58 30 November 2018

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

More people in Norfolk will be able to get their skates on at Norwich Ice Rink with the addition of sessions for wheelchair users.

The session is returning after its success last year saw 19 people attend.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer these sessions. We feel it is incredibly important that the Ice Rink is accessible to everyone and so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic skating experience.”

Wheelchair users must be accompanied on the ice by a competent skater who may skate free of charge.

Sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, the Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink will open in Castle Mall Gardens between December 14 - January 6, only closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This year, the wheelchair session will be held on Friday, December 28 at 10am.

If you would like to book to this session, please email icerink@archant.co.uk.

