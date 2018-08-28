Norwich Ice Rink welcomes first customers of 2018

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open

The first skaters have buckled up their boots and taken to the ice at the Norwich Rink.

The ice rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, has officially opened in Castle Mall Gardens.

Hundreds of men, women and children have already visited the winter wonderland and had their first skating session of the year.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “It’s been so exciting to watch the build of the Ice Rink over the past few weeks turning Castle Gardens from green grass to a winter wonderland.

“Now we’re open we get to see the delight on people’s faces when they walk in and are blown away by the size of this year’s rink which is bigger than ever.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of people across the festive period whether they have skated before or trying it for the first time.”

A figure skating display will take place on Saturday, December 15 at 10am and is completely free to watch.

Last year more than 17,000 people put on their skates to enjoy the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Ice Rink, including a newly married couple.

Due to the rink’s increased size of 420sqm, 40pc more skaters will be allowed on the rink per hour.

People will be able to skate until Sunday January 6 from 10am-9pm.

Slots are on the hour, every hour and include 15 minutes for taking skates on and off.

The rink will be open seven days a week, with its only planned closures being Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

The minimum age for skating on the ice rink is four years old. Those aged between 4 and 12 must be accompanied by an adult (16+) on the ice.

Sessions do sell out and pre-booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Make sure you share your pictures with us using the hashtag #NorwichIceRink