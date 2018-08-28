Search

Norwich Ice Rink sees record attendance

PUBLISHED: 12:26 10 January 2019

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

A record number of skaters have taken to the Norwich Ice Rink.

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, the rink returned to Castle Mall Gardens from December 14 to January 6 and saw 18,000 people on the ice – 1,000 more than last year.

The rink itself had increased in size of 420sqm, meaning 40pc more skaters were allowed on the ice per hour.

Victoria Blake, head of events at Archant, said: “It’s been our biggest and best skating season to date and we’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic feedback given from customers who visited the rink over the past few weeks.

“With over 1,000 more skaters visiting us this year than last, the event looks to be growing in popularity, which we’re thrilled about.

Hire skates at Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: ArchantHire skates at Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant

“It’s wonderful to be able to bring such a fun, festive activity to Norwich – so a massive thank you to all of our guests for enjoying it with us, we hope to return next Christmas!”

This year saw the rink launch its first quiet session for people with disabilities, while also bringing back their wheelchair session for a second year.

Nicki Price, 39, founder of SENsational Families, a small local charity that provides support families who have a child with special or additional needs, said: “This session has been great, our families wouldn’t have been able to come on a normal session with all the music and people.

“The staff were fantastic with the children, they’ve had a brilliant time.”

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonMembers of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Two charities, North Yarmouth Buccaneers and East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), won the rink’s yearly competition which gave charities the chance to skate for free.

Cub leader at North Yarmouth Buccaneers, Jo Holloway said: “We have had a really good year and this is the cherry on the cake, they’re all skating around with big smiles on their faces. It’s wonderful to see.”

To keep up to date with Norwich Ice Rink visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

