Don’t miss Norwich Ice Rink’s money saving Black Friday deals

Skating at the Norwich Ice Rink at Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. Archant

For one day only, Norwich Ice Rink will be offering customers a very special discount for Black Friday.

Those wanting to save money on tickets can take advantage of the rink’s Black Friday deal which will give them 15pc off tickets.

Any ticket type on any day and session will be valid for the discount being offered.

Sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, Norwich Ice Rink will be open Friday, December 6 – Sunday, January 6, closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day only.

The rink will be open between 10am – 9pm daily, with the last session starting at 8pm.

Regular ticket prices before discount are £12.50 adults, £8.50 children and concessions and £36 for a family ticket.

To claim the discount, customers will need to enter the code BLACKFRIDAY15 when purchasing online.