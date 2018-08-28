Search

Under construction! Norwich Ice Rink assembly begins in Castle Mall Gardens

PUBLISHED: 08:17 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:18 04 December 2018

The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

Get ready to glide into winter with Norwich Ice Rink!

The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens.

The floor has been laid and the marquee is up, with the ice set to be placed and frozen over the next week.

Malcolm Powles, from Victoria Marquees, said: “We love bringing Norwich Ice Rink to life as it’s different to everything else we do.

“This is the biggest marquee we have ever built at 648sqm, we try to make it look more spectacular every year and 2018’s will be bigger and better than ever.”

The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

People will be able to skate from Friday December 14 to Sunday January 6 from 10am-9pm with the only planned closures being Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk

