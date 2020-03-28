Search

Norwich ice cream firm closes down ‘until further notice’

PUBLISHED: 09:38 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 28 March 2020

Norwich-based Ronaldo Ices has closed down operations at its Lothian Street factory 'until further notice'. Picture: Archant

A Norwich-based ice cream firm which has been running for more than 35 years has made the “heartbreaking” decision to close down its factory – and is “uncertain” that it will reopen in the future.

Amid difficult trading conditions after the coronavirus outbreak forced the UK into lockdown, Ronaldo Ices has ceased all production at it’s Lothian Street factory.

A statement said: “It is with utter heartbreak that we have made the difficult decision to close our factory doors for now.

“We hope to be able to weather this storm and see you all when the worst of this is over, but it is all looking very uncertain at the moment.

We want to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years and rallied to keep us going over the past few weeks.

“We hope to see you on the other side.”

The firm said that all current home delivery orders will be honoured.

