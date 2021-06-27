Final chance to nominate unpaid carers and volunteers for Thank You Day tours
- Credit: Shoebox Community Hub
Unpaid carers and volunteers who kept people safe and supported during the pandemic are being offered a very special thank-you treat by a Norwich charity cafe.
The Shoebox Community Hub, in Castle Meadow, is hosting a Thank-you Day on July 4, with the deadline nearing for places on its special tours.
Thank-you Days are taking place across the country next Sunday celebrating those who have helped friends, family and their communities throughout the pandemic.
The hub, formerly KindaKafe, is offering places to unpaid carers and volunteers on its Castle Meadow hidden street tour and Tombland walking tour.
Willow Farrell, general manager, said: "Our Thank You Day event will focus on bringing people together through a shared interest in history and getting to know their fine city better."
Those nominated will be provided lunch by the hub's baking for wellbeing volunteers, followed by a cuppa and a chat.
Limited places are available for attendees and their guest, with spaces allocated on a first come, first served basis.
To attend the event, a form needs to be completed by Tuesday.
To find out more email team@theshoebox.org.uk or call 01603 850309.