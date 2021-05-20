'A wonderful initiative': Work begins on Norwich affordable flats

Published: 5:16 PM May 20, 2021

Jon Harper, from Allman Woodcock, Jon Boon, Architect for the development, Mourice Land, Chair of Norwich Housing Society, Carol Sangster, Chairman of the Board of Norwich Housing Society, Ian Reeve, from EN Suiter, and Tim Pinder, Chief Executive of Norwich Housing Society, at the cutting the turf of a new affordable housing development in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ground has been broken on a development of new affordable flats close to a city park.

Norwich Housing Society, a non-profit with 300 affordable homes for over-60s, is about to add four more to its collection at its "beautiful" sprawling site near Eaton Park.

Carol Sangster, board chairman, staked the charity's claim to the newly-acquired grounds at the driveway of Bluebell Road by digging into the turf in a ceremony attended by developers, trustees and councillors on Thursday.

A house on Bluebell Road in Norwich which is going to be developed into affordable housing - Credit: Danielle Booden

She said: "A few years ago the society put in place 20 purpose-built apartments for the over-60s at Leander Court.

"On the day we opened that, I looked up here at the house formerly owned by Dr Clayton and thought to myself: "what if we owned that house and those beautiful grounds? Imagine all the things we could do with them?"

"When he put the house up for sale, we used funding from Norwich City Council's right-to-buy receipts for our bid - and were successful.

Leander Court - an existing affordable housing development behind the new plot on Bluebell Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The integrity of the house at the front will be maintained, but we are going to build four beautiful apartments at the back. These will be for older people who desperately need affordable rents in the local area."

In the grounds, which were formerly a rose growers' area, the society hopes to build a common area for people at the complex to mingle and socialise.

"This", Ms Sangster explained, "will mean people can come together."

Ms Sangster added that some of the biggest stumbling blocks related to objections over a rare resident bat species and problems in setting up a foul sewage and waste draining system.

Norwich Housing Society development on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

She assured that these had been resolved, however, and that by March 2022 the four new flats would hopefully be complete and ready for tenants.

The board's new chief executive Tim Pinder, who joined the job two months ago, thanked the council for refusing to "sit on" their right-to-buy receipts but instead reinvesting them into social housing within the community.

Eaton Ward councillors, meanwhile, said the society's plans were "so needed".

Norwich Liberal Democrats Caroline Ackroyd, James Wright and Judith Lubbock at the cutting the turf event for a new affordable housing development on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Caroline Ackroyd said: "This development is fantastic because it means older people can move here and we can free up three-bedroom social houses for families who really need them.

"To have the common room and social area is brilliant for older people. It's a wonderful initiative."

Carol Sangster, chairman of the board of Norwich Housing Society, at the cutting the turf on a new affordable housing plot in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden



