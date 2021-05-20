'A wonderful initiative': Work begins on Norwich affordable flats
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Ground has been broken on a development of new affordable flats close to a city park.
Norwich Housing Society, a non-profit with 300 affordable homes for over-60s, is about to add four more to its collection at its "beautiful" sprawling site near Eaton Park.
Carol Sangster, board chairman, staked the charity's claim to the newly-acquired grounds at the driveway of Bluebell Road by digging into the turf in a ceremony attended by developers, trustees and councillors on Thursday.
She said: "A few years ago the society put in place 20 purpose-built apartments for the over-60s at Leander Court.
"On the day we opened that, I looked up here at the house formerly owned by Dr Clayton and thought to myself: "what if we owned that house and those beautiful grounds? Imagine all the things we could do with them?"
"When he put the house up for sale, we used funding from Norwich City Council's right-to-buy receipts for our bid - and were successful.
"The integrity of the house at the front will be maintained, but we are going to build four beautiful apartments at the back. These will be for older people who desperately need affordable rents in the local area."
In the grounds, which were formerly a rose growers' area, the society hopes to build a common area for people at the complex to mingle and socialise.
"This", Ms Sangster explained, "will mean people can come together."
Ms Sangster added that some of the biggest stumbling blocks related to objections over a rare resident bat species and problems in setting up a foul sewage and waste draining system.
She assured that these had been resolved, however, and that by March 2022 the four new flats would hopefully be complete and ready for tenants.
The board's new chief executive Tim Pinder, who joined the job two months ago, thanked the council for refusing to "sit on" their right-to-buy receipts but instead reinvesting them into social housing within the community.
Eaton Ward councillors, meanwhile, said the society's plans were "so needed".
Caroline Ackroyd said: "This development is fantastic because it means older people can move here and we can free up three-bedroom social houses for families who really need them.
"To have the common room and social area is brilliant for older people. It's a wonderful initiative."