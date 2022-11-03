Asylum seekers brought to Norwich hotel after being stranded in London

A group of 11 migrants have reportedly been taken to Norwich after they were left in London's Victoria railway station - Credit: PA

A group of migrants are being housed in a Norwich hotel after they were left stranded at London's Victoria station.

A group of 11 men - who were taken from the Manston immigration centre in Kent - were reportedly left stranded in the capital on Tuesday.

Danial Abbas, from the Under One Sky homelessness charity, said the men were left “highly distressed, disorientated and lost” with “nowhere to go”.

Mr Abbas told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “(They were) simply just turning to anyone and everyone on the street to help.

“We were almost glad that we were there at the right place at the right time to provide them with the sort of care and love and compassion that we did.”

Asked if he had spoken to anyone at the Home Office about the situation, he said: “I personally was in touch with a gentleman from the Home Office that whole evening. Very quickly a solution was found.

“He immediately, you know, put his hands up on behalf of the Home Office and said ‘this has been a massive error, let’s get this sorted ASAP’.”

Speaking on the Today Programme Amelia Gentleman of The Guardian said: "We have heard about two separate bus loads of refugees and asylum seekers from Manston being driven to Victoria and asylum seekers being left on the street by the busses.

"It is clear that a number of people within these groups who have been left with absolutely nowhere to stay.

"We spoke to the homelessness charity Under One Sky who described helping 11 refugees from Manston who were found on the street and they were very disorientated, inappropriately dressed with some of them wearing flip flops.

"Volunteers took them to Primark to get them proper clothes and then contacted the Home Office to explain they have been left with nowhere to stay.

"Later on they were taken by taxi to a hotel in Norwich."

It is not yet clear which Norwich hotel the migrants were taken to.

The Home Office has been approached for a comment.

Climate minister Graham Stuart blamed an “unacceptable surge” in small boat crossings for the problem, adding that the “system is struggling to cope”.

“It is not where we want it to be right now and we are simply looking to balance that out, thousands more hotel rooms have been sorted out but it’s unacceptable to the British people and we need to do more to tackle the traffickers in what is an unprecedented surge in illegal immigration,” he added.



