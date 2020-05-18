Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus patient in her 80s dies at N&N

PUBLISHED: 15:07 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 18 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A woman in her 80s has died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed a further death on Monday, which brings its total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 110.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, also confirmed the death of a man in his 70s, bringing its total to 130.

The latest figures show the number of people to have died in Norfolk’s hospitals as a result of the virus is 343.

You may also want to watch:

Sunday was the first day none of the county’s hospitals reported no new deaths.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has reported no new deaths for two days consecutively, meaning the total number of patient deaths remains at 103.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 306 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals.

To date, 60 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England announced a further 122 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,739.

The patients were aged between 47 and 100 years old, of which seven, aged between 50 and 85, had no known underlying health condition.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus patient in her 80s dies at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Two arrested after man stabbed in stomach in Mile Cross knife attack

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Woman who handed in notice then had offer rescinded thanks “lifeline” recruiters

Charlotte Khor (left) saw her new job offer rescinded. Luckily Rebecca Headden (right) of R13 Recruitment helped find her a new job for free. Picture: Charlotte Khor/Blanc Photography 2013
Drive 24