Coronavirus patient in her 80s dies at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A woman in her 80s has died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed a further death on Monday, which brings its total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 110.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, also confirmed the death of a man in his 70s, bringing its total to 130.

The latest figures show the number of people to have died in Norfolk’s hospitals as a result of the virus is 343.

You may also want to watch:

Sunday was the first day none of the county’s hospitals reported no new deaths.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has reported no new deaths for two days consecutively, meaning the total number of patient deaths remains at 103.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 306 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals.

To date, 60 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England announced a further 122 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,739.

The patients were aged between 47 and 100 years old, of which seven, aged between 50 and 85, had no known underlying health condition.