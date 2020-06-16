Search

Norwich hospital reports no new coronavirus deaths in over a week

PUBLISHED: 15:22 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 16 June 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Norfolk’s largest hospital has recorded no new coronavirus deaths in over a week.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) last reported the death of a patient from the virus on June 8.

The hospital confirmed on Tuesday there are currently three patients who are Covid-19 positive and another 16 patients who have had the virus and are recovering in hospital.

To date 288 patients have returned home to continue their recoveries and 122 patients have died.

Erika Denton, NNUH medical director, said: “Whilst this is very welcome news, we are not complacent whilst the virus is still circulating in the community. It is essential that people continue to follow social distancing guidance and maintain strict hand hygiene practices to help limit the spread of Covid-19. It is also essential that people self-isolate if they have symptoms and to get a test.”

Also on Tuesday, three patients who were receiving treatment for coronavirus have died.

The latest figures are the first new confirmed deaths at any of the county’s hospitals for the first time in nearly a week.

Of the three deaths reported on Tuesday one new death at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, and two at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Norfolk’s hospitals had seen no new virus-related fatalities for six consecutive days up until Tuesday, with the QEH last reporting a death 16 days ago at the end of May.

The hospital, which has now recorded 147 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, reported one patient had died after testing positive for the virus on June 6 and another on June 9.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn, said: “The deaths of two of our patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have been confirmed today – a man in his 30s and a woman in her 80s. Our thoughts and condolences are with their families at this difficult time.”

A patient at the JPUH died on June 15 - the first virus related death at the Gorleston hospital since June 3 - bringing the total number of deaths to 115.

NHS England announced a further 79 people have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,061.

