Homes in Norwich could be left without power for more than 24 hours

Norwich properties could be without power for over 24 hours after Storm Eunice battered the county. - Credit: PA

Homes in Norwich left without power after Storm Eunice hit the city may not see power restored for 24 hours.

UK Power Networks has said that 3,900 properties across Norfolk are without power this morning after the electricity network suffered "a month's worth of faults in a day" due to strong winds.

The firm, which provides electricity to the East and South East of England, suffered damage in more than 1,800 locations.

In a statement from the firm, a spokesman said: "We have managed to restore more than 84pc of those affected, by remote control so far.

"Now winds have subsided, engineers are working to locate, assess and begin repairing damage to restore supplies as quickly as possible.

"We will be prioritising damage affecting the largest groups of customers first. We are working hard to restore all supplies as quickly as possible, although this is a multi-day event."

Areas still affected by power cuts include Cringleford, Holy Stoke Cross, Little Melton, areas around Poringland, and areas near Little Plumstead.

Many of these areas lost power in the early afternoon and evening of February 18.

Most will see power restored this afternoon.

However some areas such as Hethersett and Cringleford are still in the dark as the estimated time for the supply to return is to be confirmed.

One area near Poringland is not expected to have power restored until 3.30pm on Sunday, February 20.

However, power has to been restored to homes in Thorpe Hamlet after engineers were able to fix a damaged electricity cable yesterday evening.