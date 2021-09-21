Homes in Norwich face disrupted water supply until end of week

Published: 11:08 AM September 21, 2021

Homes in one area of Norwich will face a disrupted water supply until the end of the week due to a burst water main.

Families in the Heigham Grove area are currently experiencing "very low" water pressure according to Anglia Water, which said work is underway to fix the issue but do not expect it to be sorted until Friday, September 24 at 12pm.

Other streets affected include Earlham Close and Chester Place.

Anglia Water said it was proving to be a "complex job" which had taken longer to fix than expected.

The water supplier has asked anyone who has no water at all to contact them on 03457 145145.

Anglian Water said water could look cloudy or discoloured when it returns, however running the tap for a few minutes should clear the issue.







