Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich homelessness charity breaks record with £34,500 street collection

08 January, 2019 - 10:07
Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's Housing Trust. Picture: St Martin's

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's Housing Trust. Picture: St Martin's

Archant

A Norwich homelessness charity’s Christmas street collection has raised the highest amount in 29 years, with a record £34,500 collected.

Volunteers for St Martin’s Housing Trust took to the streets during December to raise cash for the cause, which supports homeless people in Norwich.

This year, they raised a record £34,541.85, the most collected by the charity in its 29 years up and running.

Dr Jan Sheldon, its chief executive, said: “We are delighted to record the best ever Christmas street collection figures. The trustees and I extend our heartfelt thanks to the many volunteers who gave their time to help with our collection, and to the public for all their donations.

MORE: Drive to help the vulnerable as more than 600 people in Norfolk found living in hidden homelessness

“We could not do the work we do without them. Norwich is bucking the national trend and reducing the number of rough sleepers - this would not be possible without the local support we receive.”

Money from previous years’ collections was spent on extending hostel facilities to accommodate an extra seven rough sleepers at the charity’s Bishopbridge House hostel.

But the hostel it still often full, and more accommodation and support for homeless people is desperately needed, the charity says.

At the launch of a 2040 vision for Norwich held in November, Dr Sheldon revealed the charity’s trustees had committed to developing a new 20-bed accommodation project for those in need.

More details are set to be revealed later this year.

MORE: We don’t have resources to investigate all rough sleeper deaths, says council

Dr Sheldon said: “This year we launch our new strategic plan which outlines our commitment to prevent homelessness and deliver sustained support to vulnerable people in Norfolk.

“The money raised in the 2018 Christmas street collection will go towards funding our new accommodation project which is a key part of our plans for the next three years.”

Last summer, a new Pathways team - a joint initiative between seven bodies - was set up in a bid to reduce homelessness.

It said that in its first three months, it had helped 122 people.

For more information on the charity and its work, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

School thrilled after being judged ‘good’ for first time in 14 years

Headteacher Adam Dabin with pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Appeal for key witnesses to Gants Hill roundabout suspected assault as woman remains in a critical condition

Police were called to reports of a crash and suspected assault in Gants Hill last night. Photo: Whatsapp

Ilford schoolboy, 8, ‘traumatised’ after being interviewed by counter-terrorism officers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Hour-long delays after car overturns on A47 slip road at Thickthorn

One of the cars that crashed near the Thickthorn roundabout. Photo: Submitted

Night flights should remain banned at Norwich Airport, say councillors

Norwich Airport could look to extend its operating hours to allow night time flights Photo: Steve Adams

Hello! Do you still use your landline phone?

Meghan on the mobile - no desk required. Picture: LJM

He’s bit the postman, chased cars and jumped at the locals - Fearsome Phil the pheasant terrorises community

A wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix

Mystery surrounds Norwich river boat restaurant

The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists