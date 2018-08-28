Documentary released about homeless man in Norwich

A documentary filmed by a 22 year-old Norwich man about a homeless man in the city will be released today (Monday 29).

Ashley Day made the film to raise awareness of homelessness and how to help.

The subject of the documentary is Mark Wallace.

Mr Day said: “During the filming we actually found out that Mark’s story was quite tough so we had a change of thought and offered to take him out for the day and treat him to a hair cut.”

However, Mr Wallace said he did not want anything and that there were people more needy than him. Mr Day said that he decided to let Mr Wallace carry on with his day, selling the Big Issue. However, the videographer decided they would go to several businesses to see what they would contribute.

Various businesses in the city donated items of clothing, which Mr Day later gave to Mr Wallace. “The aim is to show people we can make a difference ourselves,” Mr Day said.

The film can be watched on YouTube.