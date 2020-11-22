Quiz: How well do you know Norwich’s history?

Video

Published: 3:49 PM November 22, 2020 Updated: 7:30 AM November 24, 2020

From celebrated figures in history to a bridge that moved to a new location, test your knowledge and see how much you know about Norwich’s past in our quiz.

Norwich is a city steeped in fascinating history and plenty of weird and wonderful events have happened over the centuries.

READ MORE: How well do you really know Norwich?

We have created a quiz to see how much you know about the fine city and the questions range in difficulty.

READ MORE: Do you know the former names of these Norwich pubs?

Let us know how you get on and make sure to share with your family and friends and try our other quizzes too!