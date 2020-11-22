Search

Advanced search

Video

Quiz: How well do you know Norwich’s history?

PUBLISHED: 14:07 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 22 November 2020

Norwich's Royal Arcade Picture: Antony Kelly

Norwich's Royal Arcade Picture: Antony Kelly

archant 2017

From celebrated figures in history to a bridge that moved to a new location, test your knowledge and see how much you know about Norwich’s past in our quiz.

Norwich is a city steeped in fascinating history and plenty of weird and wonderful events have happened over the centuries.

READ MORE: How well do you really know Norwich?

We have created a quiz to see how much you know about the fine city and the questions range in difficulty.

READ MORE: Do you know the former names of these Norwich pubs?

Let us know how you get on and make sure to share with your family and friends and try our other quizzes too!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points

A pinch point on Drayton Wood Road in Hellesdon appears to have been installed backwards. Neighbours are concerned that it is unsafe. Pictured are residents Paul and Helen Bell. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar. Pic: Bradleys Countrywide

How groundbreaking testing project has helped flatten covid curve in Norwich

The team behind the UEA Covid testing initiative. From third left, Professor Neil Hall, Earlham Institute; Dr Nick Goodwin, Anglia Innovation Partnership; Dr Kirsty Culley, Anglia Innovation Partnership; and Mark Hitchcock, UEA Health & Social Care Partners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters spend all night dealing with blaze at derelict former school

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

Quiz: How well do you know Norwich’s history?

Norwich's Royal Arcade Picture: Antony Kelly