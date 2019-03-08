Norwich named as one of most hipster cities in the UK
PUBLISHED: 14:04 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 13 April 2019
From BrewDog to beard, Norwich has been ranked one of the most hipster cities in the UK according to Google searches.
Search data shows that the city was at the number four spot in the entire country for classic “hipster” words.
The data was compiled using Google Trends which enables you to see how many people look-up certain keywords.
The analysis by Edinburgh Live examined cities across the UK and included the terms ‘veganism’, ‘craft beer’, ‘vintage’, ‘avocado’, ‘Instant Camera’ and ‘podcast’.
It also used the volume of searches for pub chain ‘BrewDog’ which has a branch in Queen Street, Norwich.
Each city was then given a rank based on how much search traffic there was for each term which was combined to “hipster index”.
The most hipster city in the UK was named as Brighton, second was nearby Hove, followed by Bristol and then Norwich.
The data comes after Norwich was ranked the 97th most hipster city in the world in the 2018 Global Hipster Index by MoveHub.
The top 20 hipster towns and cities in the UK according to Google searches
1. Brighton
2. Hove
3. Bristol
4. Norwich
5. Edinburgh
6. Cardiff
7. Sheffield
8. Newcastle upon Tyne
9. York
10. Southend-on-Sea
11. Portsmouth
12 London (joint)
12 Leeds (joint)
14. Cambridge
15. Oxford
16. Bournemouth
17. Salford
18. Poole
19. Manchester
20. Stretford
