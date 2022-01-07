News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Home run! Baseball team bags new practise venue

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 8:00 AM January 7, 2022
Hewett Academy is the new home of county's baseball team Norwich Iceni.

Hewett Academy is the new home of county's baseball team Norwich Iceni. Pictured: Ash Waller of Norwich Iceni and the executive principle of Hewett Academy, Antony Little. - Credit: Hewett Academy

A city school is set to become the new home for the county's baseball team, Norwich Iceni. 

The club had formerly been using Eaton Park but will now be based at the Hewett Academy for both training and competitive games. 

Executive principle at the school, Antony Little, said: "We are really pleased to be partnering with the fast-growing popular sports club. 

"Hewett Academy is a real community school and we hope to welcome lots of teams from around the country here and wish the Norwich Iceni all the best for the next season."

Hewett Academy has very large open field so is a perfect choice for a game like baseball. 

Norwich Iceni chairman, Tom Thornhill, said: "We as a club are very excited to get stuck in to developing our new baseball field on the grounds."

Both adults and students are invited to become a part of Norwich Iceni.

Anyone interested in giving baseball a go can get in touch on Facebook or via www.facebook.com/norwichbaseball/ http://norwichbaseball.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside this stylish apartment for sale off one of Norwich's coolest streets
  2. 2 'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14
  3. 3 Norwich man reported missing found safe and well
  1. 4 Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter to close - and reopen elsewhere
  2. 5 Shoe shop in Norwich city centre closes down
  3. 6 Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of underwear
  4. 7 Five-bed Victorian home with two flats in Golden Triangle on sale for £1.3m
  5. 8 Part of A47 closed in both directions due to crash
  6. 9 Shock as police go door to door at 3am
  7. 10 Cafe can serve alcohol - despite neighbours' concerns
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of Earlham Road will close for five days from January 10.

Norfolk Live News

City road to close for five days as sinking road is investigated

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A big increase in traffic in Norwich. Pictured is the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabou

Opinion

Opinion: Time to bring in congestion charging for Norwich

Ian Williams

Logo Icon
Tia Yallop and her partner Louis were left without a pram after their pram was taken from outside their home in Norwich.

Thieves snatch newborn's pram from family car

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Family home "ruined" after water tank ruptured. 

Bust boiler leaves mum's house under water

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon