Home run! Baseball team bags new practise venue
- Credit: Hewett Academy
A city school is set to become the new home for the county's baseball team, Norwich Iceni.
The club had formerly been using Eaton Park but will now be based at the Hewett Academy for both training and competitive games.
Executive principle at the school, Antony Little, said: "We are really pleased to be partnering with the fast-growing popular sports club.
"Hewett Academy is a real community school and we hope to welcome lots of teams from around the country here and wish the Norwich Iceni all the best for the next season."
Hewett Academy has very large open field so is a perfect choice for a game like baseball.
Norwich Iceni chairman, Tom Thornhill, said: "We as a club are very excited to get stuck in to developing our new baseball field on the grounds."
Both adults and students are invited to become a part of Norwich Iceni.
Anyone interested in giving baseball a go can get in touch on Facebook or via www.facebook.com/norwichbaseball/ http://norwichbaseball.co.uk.
