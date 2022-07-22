Gull chicks take over city carpark

A family of young gulls have settled down in the car park at Hellesdon music academy - Credit: Jo Wharam

Parts of Norwich have been invaded - by clumsy, noisy gull chicks.

A flock of the fledglings have gathered in a carpark in Hellesdon with some worried folks going to great lengths to protect the young gulls.

Experts believe the squawky siblings will hang around for a few weeks before finally finding their wings and heading for the market to swoop on unsuspecting folks and nab their chips.

But until then businesses are warned customers to take care when parking.

The baby gulls have been stalking the Hellesdon music academy since the heatwave began earlier in the week. - Credit: Jo Wharam

Jo Wharam, 47 who is the owner and manager of the Hellesdon music school has been working to keep the gulls safe.

She said: “The chicks have been in our carpark outside our music school since Monday.

“We noticed them because they were making so much noise, but we teach singing, guitar, drums and piano so we are used to noise. But we were worried as they almost sounded distressed which we put down to the extreme heat.”

Jo Wharam has been keeping an eye on the chicks, and ensuring her students are being mindful of them. - Credit: Jo Wharam

Jo and her husband tried to give the chicks some water but were pretty quickly dive bombed by the parent, so they’ve left water in the area.

The business has asked students and parents to be mindful of the gulls while they are getting ready to fly off and begin their lives.

Jo added: “They are animals and they aren’t causing any harm but we have people coming and going all the time so we are just being careful of them.

Staff at the music academy have seen the parent gulls feeding the chicks so they believe they are still getting the nutrients they need. - Credit: Jo Wharam

“We will continue to make sure they are safe until they are old enough to fly off, they are so big, I don’t think that will take too long.”

Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue has seen huge increases in calls about the young gulls in the past few weeks.

He said: “When I tell people to just leave the chicks to let them grow, it is not always well received.

Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue. - Credit: Archant

“If the gull in uninjured and not in distress there is no justified reason for me to take it away.”

Though Kevin is happy to move gulls away from cars, people and cats to a safe area but not too far away as the baby still needs to be in view of the parent gull so that they are able to receive food.

Though he does stress that people should stay away from the young gulls.

The chicks have been wandering around the grounds since Monday, and often make a lot of noise. - Credit: Jo Wharam



