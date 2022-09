As many hedgehogs are falling victim to city roads expert Liam Smith shares steps city folk can take to protect the spiky hogs - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A increase in the number of dead hedgehogs in the city has been reported to wildlife experts.

As they prepare to hibernate this is the most dangerous time of the year for the loveable creatures.

But how can people help them?

What do hedgehogs need?

Wildlife expert Liam Smith says a lot of people want to help the hedgehogs but there are some serious do’s and don'ts .

So, what do hogs eat?

Liam said: “Hedgehogs are mainly insectivores, easting beetles and small insects.

“However, they will also eat carrion which is dead animals, bird eggs, slugs and snails.”

If city folk want to help hedgehogs prepare for winter, Liam has some top tips:

Provide food

Provide water

Provide shelter

The best food for them is either specialist hedgehog food that can be purchased online or in most garden centres – they will also enjoy meat-based cat food in jelly.

Liam said: “Never give hedgehogs mealworms, milk, bread or peanuts as these can cause long term illness and even death.

“Shelter can be provided by not raking leaves, having log piles and even building a hedgehog hotel.”