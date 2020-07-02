Search

Magical reunion as Norwich woman finds owner of sentimental Harry Potter book

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 02 July 2020

Jess Ellis reached out to find Danielle Bissmire after finding Danielle's copy of Harry Potter and the Order Of the Phoenix signed by her great grandparents Betty and Ronald. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A Norwich woman has had a magical reunion with a Harry Potter book signed by her great-grandparents after a stranger reached out wanting to give it back.

Jess Ellis contacted Danielle Bissmere on Facebook to say she had found her copy of The Order of the Phoenix, not knowing the owner lived less than five minutes away.

The book which had Miss Bissmire’s name and a message from her great grandfather Ronald and great-grandmother Betty had been with Miss Ellis for more than a decade and was only discovered on a clear out.

The 23-year-old is saving to buy a house with her boyfriend and thought she may sell some of the books on eBay, but wanted to track down the owner.

She wrote: “Hi this may be so odd and I hope you didn’t mind I’ve just found this Harry Potter book in my old collection with a really old handwritten note in it (I’ll attach photos) and I had a quick look on Facebook and it might not even be you but I kinda guessed because we’re both from a similar area it may have been donated to a charity shop years ago, but I know these things can become sentimental over time and I know I’d definitely want something with a handwritten note from my grandparents back now – if this was yours and you would like it back please let me know and I will return it to you.

“If this isn’t you and you think I’m a totally weirdo that’s also fine.”

Miss Bissmire, who lives in Creance Road, Sprowston, shared the act of kindness on Twitter which has now been liked more than 100,000 times.

The 27-year-old retail worker said: “It’s really overwhelming. I did not expect it. I just felt she didn’t have to do that and it, it is such a lovely thing to do especially with the current climate.

“It took me a little while, is this my book I looked and that was my nan’s handwriting in it and it isn’t a pretty common name.

“My great grandad isn’t with us anymore and my great grandmother is in a care home and has dementia.

“I feel Harry Potter brings a large amount of people together, like now, I still can’t believe it.

“I am going to cherish it. I might frame the page,

“I think it would be lovely to do that with my own children and write in their books, I think it’s quite special. I would have totally forgotten about it. “

Miss Ellis, who is from Sprowston, said: “I haven’t looked in there for 10 years or more. It had her full name so I thought I would have a look on the off chance and she was the top person that came up on Facebook search. It isn’t a common name so chances are it is going to be her.

“What was the worst that could happen? As you grow older thinks like that become a lot more important to you. If in this case, her great grandad is gone and her nan is in a care home and has dementia, it is all the more precious.

“I have no idea how I came by it. It may have been a charity shop or from my sister and it was given to me. I had no idea we have it.

“We have started chatting as well about other things and I think we could end up being good friends through it.”

