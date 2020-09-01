Search

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 September 2020

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

A Norwich hairdresser has been named a finalist in a national competition to find the UK’s most beautiful vegan over-50.

Sue Leeming celebrating her 10th anniversary of being free of cancer in 2018 with a limo at the Assembly House. Picture: Denise BradleySue Leeming celebrating her 10th anniversary of being free of cancer in 2018 with a limo at the Assembly House. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sue Leeming, 54, has beaten out numerous other entrants from across the British isles to nab a spot on the list.

She joins 12 other finalists hoping to scoop top prize in the competition run by animal rights group Peta.

The Norwich businesswoman, who lives in the Golden Triangle, celebrated 10 years of being cancer free in 2018 after overcoming breast cancer.

Today she is a picture of health and is dedicated to exercise, mindfulness, meditation and a vegan diet.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2008, after four years of living in Spain, working and owning a salon, her health deteriorated and she began to use a walking stick. Her lower back seized up and she was in excruciating pain from her right leg.

Despite her health scare, Sue reminds herself of a motto she has used every day. “Look good, feel well,” she said.

MORE: Vegan junk food delivery service launches in Norwich

She added: “I was advised to give up dairy by the consultants and it helped me to get through the chemotherapy. I then gave up meat about four and a half years ago and it has really made a difference in how I feel.

“I have always loved animals and I believe this is now my destiny to be compassionate and to spread the message.”

Since beating cancer, she has also become outspoken on animal issues.

“I have always loved animals and I have two now elderly dogs who have been on this journey with me,” she said.

“With her huge heart and courageous spirit, Susan is a hero for animals through and through,” said Peta director Elisa Allen.

“All the finalists of Peta’s most beautiful vegan over-50 competition are setting an admirable example of compassion for younger generations to follow.”

The winner of the contest will receive an award-winning “Les Plantes” vegan tasting menu for two at top London restaurant Gauthier Soho.

This year’s winner will be chosen based on several factors, including vote count, and will be announced by September 11.

• To vote in the contest, visit Peta.org.uk

