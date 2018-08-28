Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Young gymnasts come out on top at national competition

PUBLISHED: 12:57 10 December 2018

Ben Chirodian, Yanis Akinola, Marley Mann and Toby Stevens with Norwich Gymanstics Club coach Danny Paraschivu. Picture: Glenys Halford

Ben Chirodian, Yanis Akinola, Marley Mann and Toby Stevens with Norwich Gymanstics Club coach Danny Paraschivu. Picture: Glenys Halford

Glenys Halford

Young Norwich gymnasts came out on top after winning big at a national gymnastics competition.

Norwich gymnast Yanis Akinola won a bronze medal at the gymnastics final in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys HalfordNorwich gymnast Yanis Akinola won a bronze medal at the gymnastics final in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys Halford

Members of the Norwich Gymnastics Club took part in the national finals in Birmingham on November 9, after qualifying in the eastern region competition.

Yanis Akinola took part in his first ever national at level one and received a bronze medal as the team were placed third in Great Britain.

Norwich Gymnastics Club coach Danny Paraschivu (centre) with Ben Chirodian and Toby Stevens, who won gold and silver at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys HalfordNorwich Gymnastics Club coach Danny Paraschivu (centre) with Ben Chirodian and Toby Stevens, who won gold and silver at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys Halford

Marley Mann, 11, received bronze in his level three group, while Toby Stevens and Benjamin Chirodian, both 14 ,took part in level one, with Ben taking home the gold medal and just beating Toby, who won silver.

Meanwhile, at the eastern region finals in Ipswich, Tilly Jordan, eight, was gold medallist on vault and Emily Doran, nine, was bronze medallist.

Ben Chirodian, 14, won a gold medal at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys HalfordBen Chirodian, 14, won a gold medal at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys Halford

Leah Collins, 14, was eighth in the level five competition while Erin O’Neill was sixth in level four and was bronze medallist on bars.

Norwich gymanst Marley Mann, 11, won a bronze medal at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys HalfordNorwich gymanst Marley Mann, 11, won a bronze medal at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys Halford

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide