Search

Advanced search

Future for Guildhall revealed after café closure

12 February, 2020 - 10:03
Bistro Britannia Cafe at Guildhall. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Bistro Britannia Cafe at Guildhall. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A festival box office is set to open in Norwich's historic Guildhall after the closure of a well-known café three months ago.

The Guildhall, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Guildhall, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival, a popular arts event which is one of the oldest city festivals in England, will use the building as its box office from Friday, February 21.

Norwich City Council said it would join History Mystery, Angels Crystals and Arts Round Up in the Guildhall, which was the centre of city government when it was built in the early 15th century and had later uses as courts and a prison.

The use will be temporary, but the council said it was in talks with an organisation to set up home there longer-term.

A spokesperson for the city council said: "The council is currently working with an organisation on becoming a more permanent occupant in the future.

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

"The Guildhall is one of the jewels in the crown of Norwich and we'll always look at the best ways for it to be used and the continued preservation of its rich history."

In November last year Bistro Britannia at the Guildhall, run by Britannia Enterprises, which was also behind the popular Café Britannia at Norwich Prison, closed its doors, after the social enterprise went into liquidation.

It came almost four years after the café opened in the historic building in January 2016, expanding the enterprise's work with serving prisoners and ex-offenders.

Last month, Park Britannia in Waterloo Park, which was also part of the enterprise and had been due to close until an 11th hour deal was struck to save it, announced its closure. It said it was due to an administrative issue.

The new Norfolk and Norwich Festival box office will be open to supporters, who get priority booking, from Friday, February 21 and to the general public for booking from Thursday, February 27.

It will be open from 11am to 4pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through to May and daily from 11am to 4pm during the festival itself - which this year runs from Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 24.

For more information, visit www.nnfestival.org.uk

Most Read

See inside this Victorian terrace for sale that’s been given a designer make-over – including the grass

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

See inside £750,000 penthouse with roof terrace in central Norwich

A three bedroom penthouse is for sale in Norwich. Photo: Savills

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Most Read

See inside this Victorian terrace for sale that’s been given a designer make-over – including the grass

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

See inside £750,000 penthouse with roof terrace in central Norwich

A three bedroom penthouse is for sale in Norwich. Photo: Savills

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Teens admit two city centre robberies

Norwich Castle Gardens, where a robbery took place on January 12 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I hope I never experience it again in my life’ - Naisy on pain of City relegation

Former Norwich City midfielder Steven Naismith is in a sticky situation with Hearts at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man back from ‘jaws of death’ after huge tumour removed from belly

Reza Khosravi underwent a bowel transplant operation after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Picture: Irina Valentino

Gonzo’s Tearoom owners put pizzeria up for sale

The Rocky Mountain Pizza Project on the Prince of Wales Road is up for sale. Picture: Mark Goodwin

Midwife delivers a masterpiece - inspired by iconic Demi Moore photo

Midwife Cruella Jones with her artwork entitled Life Through Intervention created using discarded medical waste. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020
Drive 24