Guide dog lovers to the rescue again after Covid

Published: 5:47 PM August 9, 2021

A dog-loving couple who have spent 15 years boarding four-legged friends are back doing what they love best after the Covid pandemic.

Christine and Roger Goss decided to get involved with Norwich Guide Dogs as volunteer boarders after retiring in 2005.

Having been hampered by restrictions, the Norwich couple were able to resume their services in July.

Annette Smart, of Norwich Guide Dog Forum, said: "Everyone has been restricted with the movements and some of the guide dog owners were not able to free run or walk them.

"In some occasions Roger was able to take a dog out but not the owner so he helped out where he could under strict guidelines."

You may also want to watch:

The end of the lockdown restrictions means the Goss' can return to helping dogs lose weight, get over a bereavement, visit or stay when an owner is in hospital, or needs to go to a funeral.

The couple have boarded various dogs for periods of four months to one night.

Mr and Mrs Goss also enlisted as guide dog drivers in 2008 and have transported over 40 dogs to date, covering roughly 11,000 miles in 13 years.

In 2012, the couple started fundraising for Norwich Guide Dogs with Mrs Goss saying it costs around £60,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement.

She added: "People, young and old, are always interested in the the work that the Guide Dog organisation does, and are interested and keen to chat about how the money is used."

The couple both love dogs having had their own Old English Sheepdog Rug for 14 years, and now own a withdrawn eight-year-old guide dog Rupert, a blonde Retriever cross Labrador.

Mrs Goss said: "He [Rupert] is really content to welcome boarders into his house, and sometimes travels with us on our longer distance driving jobs."

To find out more about joining the Guide Dogs Norwich Fundraising in Group, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, contact volunteering coordinator Melanie Brown via melanie.brown@guidedogs.org.uk or call 0800 7811444.

A Norwich Guide Dog Forum will take place on Wednesday, August 11 from 11am to 1pm at Best Western Annesley House Hotel.