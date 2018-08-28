Video
WATCH MORE: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend
WATCH: Cyclist narrowly avoids being hit after jumping red light
PUBLISHED: 12:07 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:07 19 November 2018
Archant
A driver has captured dashcam footage of a cyclist narrowly avoiding traffic after jumping a red light.
The footage, which was taken on Monday, November 12, shows the moment a person on a bicycle narrowly avoids oncoming traffic after cycling through a red light on Guardian Road in Norwich.
Despite cars moving across their path, luckily there was no collision.
WATCH MORE: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend
WATCH MORE: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11
Do you have dashcam footage you’d like to send us? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk