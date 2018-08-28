Search

WATCH: Cyclist narrowly avoids being hit after jumping red light

PUBLISHED: 12:07 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:07 19 November 2018

A dashcam driver captured the moment of a near miss. Photo: Submitted

A dashcam driver captured the moment of a near miss. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A driver has captured dashcam footage of a cyclist narrowly avoiding traffic after jumping a red light.

The footage, which was taken on Monday, November 12, shows the moment a person on a bicycle narrowly avoids oncoming traffic after cycling through a red light on Guardian Road in Norwich.

Despite cars moving across their path, luckily there was no collision.

Do you have dashcam footage you’d like to send us? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

