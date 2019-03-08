Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett Archant

A man believed to be in his 70s had to be rescued from his car as it became submerged in water due to flooding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony Murray rescued a man from his car after it became submerged in water . Picture: Kim Bennett Anthony Murray rescued a man from his car after it became submerged in water . Picture: Kim Bennett

As torrential rain had been pouring throughout the day (Sunday, October 6) Anthony Murray, from the Dussindale estate, Thorpe St Andrew, decided to go on foot to check for flooding in the area.

You may also want to watch:

That is when he came across a man who was stranded in his car at the Green Lane North railway bridge, in Thorpe End, after flooding on the road left the man unable to continue his journey.

Kim Bennett, Mr Murray's neighbour and onlooker, said: "Anthony went into the water to help the gentlemen out of his car, and at that point the water was rising very quickly.

Man stuck in flooded water in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett Man stuck in flooded water in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

"Anthony got him out and the man seemed okay. I think he was taken home by some other people who were there, but he has had to just leave his car in the water. When we left it was above waist height.

"It is a common area for flooding because it's in a dip and it hasn't got very good drainage. It has been a crazy day."