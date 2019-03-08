Search

Advanced search

Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

PUBLISHED: 15:38 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 06 October 2019

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

Archant

A man believed to be in his 70s had to be rescued from his car as it became submerged in water due to flooding.

Anthony Murray rescued a man from his car after it became submerged in water . Picture: Kim BennettAnthony Murray rescued a man from his car after it became submerged in water . Picture: Kim Bennett

As torrential rain had been pouring throughout the day (Sunday, October 6) Anthony Murray, from the Dussindale estate, Thorpe St Andrew, decided to go on foot to check for flooding in the area.

You may also want to watch:

That is when he came across a man who was stranded in his car at the Green Lane North railway bridge, in Thorpe End, after flooding on the road left the man unable to continue his journey.

Kim Bennett, Mr Murray's neighbour and onlooker, said: "Anthony went into the water to help the gentlemen out of his car, and at that point the water was rising very quickly.

Man stuck in flooded water in Thorpe. Picture: Kim BennettMan stuck in flooded water in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

"Anthony got him out and the man seemed okay. I think he was taken home by some other people who were there, but he has had to just leave his car in the water. When we left it was above waist height.

"It is a common area for flooding because it's in a dip and it hasn't got very good drainage. It has been a crazy day."

Related articles

Most Read

The Norwich neighbourhoods where the richest and the poorest live side-by-side

Figures released by the Ministry of Housing and Communities and Local Government show the most and least deprived areas in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot – for sale for £150,000?

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

Joel Metcalf and Justin Ross have launched a roast dinner delivery service Credit: Bobby Harrison

Most Read

The Norwich neighbourhoods where the richest and the poorest live side-by-side

Figures released by the Ministry of Housing and Communities and Local Government show the most and least deprived areas in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot – for sale for £150,000?

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

Joel Metcalf and Justin Ross have launched a roast dinner delivery service Credit: Bobby Harrison

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Cat, hamster and several dogs enjoy church pet service despite ‘biblical’ rain

The pet blessing service at St.George Church, Colegate, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Council slams cycle lane safety fears after claims of ‘hazardous’ layout

Work continues on the cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘We have to stick together through these tough times’ – Godfrey calls for calm amid worrying slump for City

The frustration was obvious for Norwich City captain after Aston Villa had taken the lead at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists