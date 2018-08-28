Search

Updated

Trains cancelled due to “disruptive passengers”

PUBLISHED: 13:21 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 07 January 2019

Norwich and Great Yarmouth trains cancelled due to

Norwich and Great Yarmouth trains cancelled due to "disruptive passengers". Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled due to "disruptive passengers".

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled due to “disruptive passengers”.

Greater Anglia tweeted today (January 7) that the 12.36pm service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 1.17pm service travelling in the opposite direction were to be called off.

British Transport Police (BTP) has said that officers were called to Norwich train station at 12.42pm following reports of a disturbance at the station.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said that passengers who have been affected by the delays and cancellations may be able to claim delay repay compensation at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 205 of 07/1/18.

If you have been affected by this, get in touch with daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk

