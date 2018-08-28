Flood alerts issued for River Yare from Norwich to Great Yarmouth

Flooding in Great Yarmouth in previous years. The government has issued a flood alert for Wednesday. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

A flood alert has been issued for the river corridor between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

The government has warned that flooding is possible around the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

A statement issued on Tuesday morning described the flooding as ‘minor’, and likely to effect riverside roads and footpaths.

It said: “In the early hours of Wednesday 31st October The forecast tides at Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth will restrict the freshwater river drainage out to sea, resulting in higher than normal water levels within the Broads until the current high tides pass.”

It added that the level of the river will hit 1.26m above average sea level - 0.38m above tide tables.

People are being warned to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The flood information service added that it is monitoring the situation and will update as necessary.