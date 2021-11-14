Hospital staff wheel couple's beds together for 73rd wedding anniversary

Bob and Irene Brown enjoyed a reunion in hospital for their 73rd wedding anniversary thanks to the efforts N&N hospital staff - Credit: Margaret Wright

A couple in their 90s were able to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary in hospital after staff went "above and beyond" to bring them together.

Born and bred in Norwich, where they've lived their entire lives, Bob and Irene Brown, aged an impressive 95 and 93, had the misfortune of each being rushed to hospital just weeks apart.

In August, Bob fell in the couple's Mile Cross home and broke his hip.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), and kept in touch with his wife via family-orchestrated video calls.

But barely a few weeks after his admission, in September, Irene joined her husband at the NNUH following a fall in the garden.

Irene and Bob Brown, who've lived in Norwich their whole life, have hardly been apart in their 73 years together - Credit: Bob and Irene Brown

She hit her head, leaving behind a nasty gash which required stitches.

In the same building but seemingly worlds apart, their daughter Margaret Wright said it was the longest her parents had been apart since Bob was in the army decades ago.

"It was heartbreaking", she explained.

But when hospital staff got wind of the fact the pair had missed their 73rd anniversary, they set up a "wonderful" reunion for the long-time sweethearts.

Ms Wright, 70, said she couldn't believe her eyes when her sister sent over pictures of Bob and Irene - bed-to-bed in Bob's ward.

She explained: "I'm amazed at how brilliant the staff were.

"Myself and my daughter Sally weren't able to see my mum and dad when they were in hospital due to Covid restrictions.

"My sister did all the running around for them.

"She was the one who told the staff they'd missed their 73rd wedding anniversary.

"They were really touched by it and went above and beyond to actually wheel mum's bed down to dad's. They were able to have a lovely little reunion and a chat."

Irene and Bob Brown on their wedding day, 73 years ago - Credit: Irene and Bob Brown

Sally Wright, their granddaughter, said you could tell by the smiles on her grandparents' faces that they appreciated everything the staff did for them.

"It was such a relief to see their spirits pick up when they were reunited", she added. "It was horrible knowing they were struggling."

According to family members Irene is now home, but Bob has been discharged into a care home while he recovers from his injury.