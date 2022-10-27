City grandmother starts seven-day hunger strike

Ann Dismorr, 66, on day one of her week-long hunger strike. Pictured outside St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

A city grandmother has started a week-long hunger strike to highlight her environmental concerns - and what can be done to combat them.

Anne Dismorr, an activist of more than 40 years, decided to take on the seven-day protest - starting on October 26 - over her fears about "the future of our children, our country and our planet".

She said: "I'm really concerned about the people who have not got enough money to both eat and heat their homes.

Anne Dismorr ahead of her hunger strike with a sign detailing her reasons - Credit: Anne Dismorr

"I'm fortunate. I know at the end of my hunger strike that I've got plenty of food at home.

"I'm also very concerned about people in countries who are suffering these extreme weather events - like those in Pakistan."

The 66-year-old, who has has in the past done a 48-hour hunger strike as well as more conventional forms of activism such as marches and petitions, has consulted a medical professional ahead of her protest.

Anne Dismorr, right, with friend Luzie Wingen - who is joining Anne's hunger strike for a day - Credit: Maya Derrick

She has set up a JustGiving page so her strike benefits three charities - Trussell Trust, Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the Disasters Emergency Committee.

"The situation is serious in terms of climate breakdown, nature breakdown and possibly a breakdown of society because of the inequality in our country," Mrs Dismorr added.

"I felt I needed to do something more.

"People have been very supportive and donating because they understand how grave the situation is and how the government is not stepping up in the ways it needs to.

"I do feel a bit daunted by the challenge but I just know that there are so many people who are in a far, far worse state than I will be.

"I promised a lot of people I wouldn't compromise myself. My children are fully supportive but they are appropriately concerned.

"We are in a really grave situation at the moment and I think we've got to act as if it is an emergency - because it is. But it's no good just saying it is, we've got to act - the government in particular."

Anne sat outside St Peter Mancroft Church on October 26 and will do so again between 10.30am and 2.30pm on October 27.