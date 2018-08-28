Video

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

A nine-year-old girl has described her grandfather as a hero after he helped to pull Prince Philip out of his overturned car following a crash.

Queenie Powell, nine, of St Williams Way, Norwich, said she could not believe it when her grandad, Glen Watson, told her he was one of the men who helped the Duke of Edinburgh after the crash in Babingley, near King’s Lynn, on Thursday.

“My nanny text me saying grandad had helped Prince Philip,” she said. “I ran downstairs saying ‘mum mum!’ and showed her the text.

“He is kind, funny and caring and he is a hero in my eyes.”

Mr Watson, 58, a sales rep, said he had been travelling from King’s Lynn to Heacham on the A149 when the sight of an overturned car stopped him in his tracks.

He described seeing a man trying to pull the driver out the wreckage and so he bounded towards them to help.

“It was chaotic, a hell of an accident,” Mr Watson said. “I didn’t realise who it was to begin with.

“Once I looked inside the car I could see he wasn’t seriously hurt. He was shaking and just said ‘get me out’.

“His leg was stuck under the steering wheel, two police officers turned up and we got him out.”

Mr Watson, who lives with Queenie and her family, left shortly after the emergency services arrived, having only spent around 15 minutes at the scene. “The police were there straight away, there were cars and ambulances everywhere,” he said.

“He [Prince Philip] was on his feet and police made a ring around him and ushered people away, then I left.”

When his family asked him about his day that night, Mr Watson said: “It’s been quite a weird day really.”

“I travel a lot and see a lot of accidents,” he said. “When I saw this one I thought ‘this is quite a bad one’, I stopped straight away and helped. “It was obviously a bad accident - to knock a car like that it must have taken quite a hit.

“To be fair to him [Prince Philip], for a man his age to be able to walk after that, he is a tough man. “I’m amazed everyone walked away unscathed.”