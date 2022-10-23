Popular city park discovers possible micro climates

Two of the volunteers erecting the Stevenson screens that house the maximum/minimum thermometers to better understand the gardens micro climates - Credit: M&N

Volunteers at a popular garden in the heart of the city are planning on learning more about the micro climates which exist in the area to better maintain the garden.

Plantation Gardens, on Earlham Road, is a restored Grade II listed, Victorian site.

All of the work to maintain the park is carried out by volunteers – and recently they have discovered a way which will help them to better care for it.

Roger Connah, chairman of the Plantation Garden Trust, said: “It is an unusual space in the city – it is situated in a deep chalk pit and we assumed that the temperature at the lowest point would be the coldest.

“Yet that spot has a tree fern which is growing well.”

Because of this an idea came about to monitor the temperatures in the garden weekly, with a minimum and maximum thermometer with one in the lowest point and one in a higher point with less shade.

“We expect to have a differential between these and after some months of testing we will have data to understand, which could help us in choosing plants that are more favourable in the micro climate that we believe exists.”

Also being recorded is rainfall, and volunteers will use the data a guide for when the plants need watering.

Mr Connah said: “This summer we have used more water than expected and are relieved that the plants survived very well – especially in the deepest part, where the grass and lawn stayed green throughout.”

The garden has grown in popularity in recent years, attracting an increasing number of visitors.

"The Plantation Garden has proved to be a place where people can come into a site which is quiet yet only 200 yards from the city walls," Mr Connah said.

“Over the last two years our visitor numbers have doubled and continue at this high level with many tourists also finding us, as we are well placed in the city for a brief visit or a longer time to relax.”