Popular market celebrating diversity to be held online

PUBLISHED: 08:24 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 25 June 2020

Belo which sells fair-trade upcycled handbags from Belo Horizonte, Brazil Picture: Norwich Global Village Market

Belo which sells fair-trade upcycled handbags from Belo Horizonte, Brazil Picture: Norwich Global Village Market

Norwich’s global market is going online for the first time as it continues showcasing products made by international communities living across Norfolk.

Robert Salewon started the market with his wife Sophie Bremner. Picture: Norwich Global Village Market

Sophie Bremner and her husband Robert Salewon started up Norwich Global Village Market at the Forum in 2014 after launching a small business selling crafts from Uganda.

After living on three different continents they moved back to Ms Bremner’s hometown of Norwich and saw a chance to start up a market celebrating Norfolk’s international connection.

Phera stall which sells purses, kimonos and other accessories made with Adire, a traditional indigo-coloured batik fabric from Nigeria Picture: Norwich Global Village Market

They now run three markets a year with more than 40 traders present. The biggest of the trio is its African and Caribbean market held in the run up to Norfolk Black History Month.

The virtual event on Saturday will have more than 30 traders attending, selling a wide range of home made crafts from around the world, as well as illustrations.

Ms Bremner said celebrating diversity was an integral part of the market.

Ms Bremner said: “The African and Caribbean market is always a great place for BAME traders and customers alike to feel welcome as well as an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to meet and have conservations they would not normally have. It is part and parcel of what we want and we are trying to do with our international family.

“Norwich has changed since I was a child in the 80s and 90s and it has changed for the good by being more diverse.

“We want people to come to our events and enjoy it and we strive for the event to be positive enjoyable and celebratory.”

Lalita, who sells brass jewellery & handmade contemporary clothing from northern India. Picture: Global Village Market

The couple wanted to host the market online to give something back to the traders that had been supporting the market.

Ms Bremner said: “Everybody is feeling the pinch there is less money circulating in the economy people are spending less, people are earning less so we thought lets try to bring it online and see what we can do.

“When we buy from a small local business or trader it is likely that more of your pound spent there is going to stay in the local economy.”

The global market will take place on Facebook between 4pm and 9pm on Saturday.

To join the event search Global Village Virtual Market on Facebook to find the event.

