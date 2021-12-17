Norwich's own secret Santa spreads joy with pocket money

Maisie, 9, is giving 50 presents to a food bank for children to enjoy this Christmas. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

A Norwich girl is giving 50 presents to a food bank for children to enjoy this Christmas after saving up all year.

Maisie Furze, nine, has spent all of her pocket and birthday money on presents for local children.

Maisie's mother, Laura, said: "She tries to do something every year. She knows how lucky she is and wants to help others. She'll normally give away her old toys but now she's getting a bit older she doesn't really play with toys anymore.

"She said to me 'I'm going to buy presents with my birthday and pocket money' and we've been doing that for a few months.

"Maisie's always been really sweet and caring. I'm really proud of her.

"We took the presents to Silver Road Community Food Bank. They saw us getting out of the car with some presents and said it was nice. I don't think they realised how much we were about to donate.

"Maisie was really happy to see the difference she could make. I think it hit home for her a bit more what she's managed to achieve."

Maisie has had lots of local support.

"Matt Harris from Big Kids Bounce gave her £100 for presents and a voucher to treat herself. She spent both on more presents," Laura added.

"And Matt has said he'll help again next year. He's planning on setting aside some money throughout the year so Maisie can buy more presents.

"Her school, St Francis of Assisi, helped us too by putting it in the newsletter. And Waitrose in Eaton gave her some gift cards to buy presents with.

"If it wasn't for all of them, she wouldn't have been able to do it."

The family has spent months buying presents as part of the project, which they are yet to come up with a name for.

"We were only going to buy 20 presents initially. But once she'd got 40 she wanted to get to 50," Laura said.

"She's bought a range of stuff. Maisie really tried to think about what everyone would like, different ages and likes.

"There's Lego and Mega Bloks, arts and crafts kits, makeup and bath bombs.

"We've been buying the presents for a while and she insisted on wrapping them all herself.

"The food bank will distribute them to the kids who will enjoy them the most."