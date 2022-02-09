News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Craig David show among city gigs axed after ticket firm goes bust

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 2:09 PM February 9, 2022
Craig David was due to appear in Norwich's Earlham Park this summer

Craig David was due to appear in Norwich's Earlham Park this summer but the show has been cancelled after its ticket provider collapsed. - Credit: PA

Gig-goers across Norwich have been left out of pocket after shows were cancelled when a promotions firm went collapsed.

The biggest show to be cancelled was set to be held at Earlham Park by garage singer Craig David in August.

But last night people who had booked tickets received an email from M&B Promotions stating: “It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of all of our scheduled events and the end of operations for M&B Promotions Ltd and our ticket platform Simple Ticketing Ltd.

“We were among many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Despite the best efforts of everyone involved this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it's no longer viable for us to continue trading.

“Ticket holders for any cancelled event who purchased tickets via easyticketing.co.uk should contact either Paypal for a refund or your bank/credit card provider to administer a charge back. If tickets were purchased anywhere else, please contact your point of purchase.”

Other shows that have fallen foul of the failing company include comedian Jason Manford who was set to play Epic Studios in next week.

Have you been left out of pocket by the cancellations? Contact ben.hardy@archant.co.uk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
