Hundreds gather for 'momentous day' as Norfolk proclaims new King

Hundreds of people gathered outside County Hall to witness Norfolk's formal proclamation of the new King's accession to the throne.

The ceremony was attended by a range of dignitaries as well as members of the public.

The announcement of a new sovereign was made by by Lord-Lieutenant Lady Dannatt MBE, High Sheriff David Hill and Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher.

Lady Dannatt began: "It is with a very heavy heart that I stand before you today following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We send our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.

"We're here on this momentous day to proclaim the new sovereign who I know will continue to serve the country with the same absolute dedication and devotion to duty, as did our beloved Queen."

High Sheriff of Norfolk, David Hill, added: "Our sadness in this time is shared by people across this county, our country, and much of the world.

"We remember with great affection and gratitude a lifetime of service given by our country's longest reigning monarch."

The High Sheriff then proclaimed: "The crown of the United Kingdom and Great Britain, and Northern Ireland, has solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

"We do now hereby, with one voice, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III.

"God save the King."

The newly crowned King has "big shoes to fill" according to those in attendance.

Ross Gilbert, 46, said: "I'm excited to see what he does as leader of our country.

"He's done good before so expecting great things from him.

"With the Queen being sovereign for as long as I've been here she's very close to my heart.

"They'll be plenty of work for him to do in order to fill her shoes."

Sharron Seach, who lives in Hellesdon, added: "The Queen has done an amazing job for our territories around the world.

"But it's good to see Charles come into the throne.

"I like the things he wants to do.

"He's got environmental concerns so it'll be interesting to see what he can do to tackle that."