Norwich gamer named one of the country's best grassroots FIFA 22 players

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:29 PM June 18, 2022
Luke Downing, from Norwich, has become one of the nation's best grassroots FIFA 22 players

Luke Downing, from Norwich, has become one of the nation's best grassroots FIFA 22 players - Credit: Supplied

A gamer from Norwich has become one of the nation's best grassroots FIFA 22 players after winning a spot at a live final at Wembley.

Six players from across England were confirmed as finalists of the Connected Club Cup, run by EE Full Fibre.

Luke Downing, from Norwich, will now pit his wits against England footballers and EXCEL esports gamers in a live final at the FA Club Box at Wembley on August 23..

 Luke overcame atwo-leg round-robin tournament at Worthing FC at one of three semi-final tournaments across the UK.

He said: "I’m very excited to get to the final. It will be a good experience and I hope to meet some interesting people.

"It also means I can take a step further in my gaming career but will have to see how the final goes."

The final will be streamed on England Football's Twitch channel.

