Norfolk fundraiser home after 'scary' Covid hospitalisation

Published: 3:20 PM August 27, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM August 27, 2021

A Norfolk man is heading home following a "terrifying" hospitalisation and isolation in Scotland after contracting coronavirus.

Simon Kindleysides, 37 and of Blofield, travelled home on Friday, August 27 after almost two weeks in isolation.

Mr Kindleysides is a well-known fundraiser in the area, and completed the London Marathon in a robotic suit in 2019. He then went on to walk more than 100 miles in the suit to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

After testing positive for Covid on August 17 he was treated at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Falkirk, Scotland. He said: "It's scary, it's the unknown. I was seeing other people around me dying."

Earlier this week, Mr Kindleysides made a public plea for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, having seen unvaccinated people in hospital suffering. He previously described being hospitalised as "terrifying".

Simon Kindleysides has headed home after being hospitalised with Covid in Scotland. - Credit: Contributed

Following his hospitalisation, he was placed in temporary accommodation to continue isolating.

The room father-of-three Mr Kindleysides, who is paralysed from the waist down, was given was not suitable, having no seat in the shower, no emergency pull cord nor rails, and only having a single bed, with two steps at the front of the building.

Mr Kindleysides said that after his hospitalisation and the ongoing side effects of Covid, "he didn't need the stress" caused by poor accessibility.

But he said he was overjoyed to be travelling home, and said: "It's great to be going home and seeing my kids again. Back to a bit of normality."

He also renewed his plea for people to have the coronavirus vaccine.

Simon Kindleysides, from Blofield, who is paralysed, after walking 125 miles in a robotic suit throughout February 2021 for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity. - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

Mr Kindleysides' fundraising for the NNUH came as a thank you to staff for saving his life after he was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013.

After completing the London Marathon, his effort saw him entered into the Guinness Book of World Records after he became the first paralysed man to complete the London Marathon.

