It's about time! City clock fixed after 'bird strike'

The Norwich University of the Arts clock, on the side of Francis House has now been fixed - Credit: Archant

After a bird flew too far from its nest and damaged a city clock, it's now repaired and back telling the time.

The clock on the side of Francis House, in Redwell Street, is home to Norwich University of the Arts.

The clock on the side of Francis House, home to Norwich University of the Arts, has been damaged. - Credit: Francis Redwood

In June the hands of the clock were removed for repair after a bird flew into the clock face.

And after an estimated repair time of a "couple of weeks" the hands are finally back to working order two months later.

The footpath, in Redwell Street, was closed while the NUA clock was repaired - Credit: Maya Derrick

Workers were seen mending the clock in the early hours of Friday, August 7.

Sarah Hamilton, director of external relations at Norwich University of the Arts, said: "Apparently there was a problem with the hands - caused by a bird strike."

The clock was damaged by a bird in June - Credit: Maya Derrick

As well as repairing the hands the electronics behind the clock face have been replaced to allow for automatic time changes.