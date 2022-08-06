Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
It's about time! City clock fixed after 'bird strike'

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:00 PM August 6, 2022
The Norwich University of the Arts clock, on the side of Francis House has now been fixed.

After a bird flew too far from its nest and damaged a city clock, it's now repaired and back telling the time.

The clock on the side of Francis House, in Redwell Street, is home to Norwich University of the Arts.

The clock on the side of Francis House, home to Norwich University of the Arts, has been damaged.

In June the hands of the clock were removed for repair after a bird flew into the clock face.

And after an estimated repair time of a "couple of weeks" the hands are finally back to working order two months later.

The footpath, in Redwell Street, was closed while the NUA clock was repaired.

Workers were seen mending the clock in the early hours of Friday, August 7.

Sarah Hamilton, director of external relations at Norwich University of the Arts, said: "Apparently there was a problem with the hands - caused by a bird strike."

The clock was damaged by a bird in June.

As well as repairing the hands the electronics behind the clock face have been replaced to allow for automatic time changes.

The clock face, on the side of Francis House, in NR2 has now been fixed.

