This city needs YOU: How an hour of your time could save Christmas

Jacob Briggs (inset) is pleading for more volunteers this Christmas - Credit: Norwich FoodHub

A plea has been issued to city folk to spare some time for those in desperate need this Christmas.

Norwich FoodHub was set up in 2016 and has handed out hundreds of thousands of meals since then.

And this year, with families in need still battered from the pandemic, is set to be their busiest yet.

Several tons of surplus food is given to people in need across the city thanks to the Norwich FoodHub - Credit: Norwich FoodHub

Jacob Briggs, a Norwich FoodHub director, said more community lunches and meals have to be put on to feed hungry families over the festive period with schools on a break.

This, combined with the fact that the charity’s partner supermarkets often have a lot of surplus, leads to a spike in work across the organisation.

Currently Jacob works with around 50 volunteers who collect surplus food from stores which would otherwise end up in landfill.

This food is then sorted and collected by organisations including St Martins and Norwich Soup Movement, which help the homeless, Leeway, which helps women who have escaped domestic abuse, and New Routes Integration which helps asylum seekers.

A basket of food given out to worthy causes by Norwich FoodHub - Credit: Norwich FoodHub

So far this year, the company has given out over 50 tonnes of food which is equivalent to 120,000 meals and believes it will give out 125,000 by the end of this month – the equivalent of feeding more than half the people in the city.

"It looks like Norwich FoodHub may have even more food to distribute this Christmas and 2022. We need your help to have the greatest impact. Your efforts will make a better Christmas for less fortunate people," said Mr Briggs.

On Christmas Eve last year the hub handed out more food in a single day than in one month of 2018.

Jacob said: “A volunteer could make a 45 minute trip to their closest shop and pack their car, before dropping it to our hub in Cadge Road. We’re looking to add tens of volunteers as opposed to hundreds.

“That car full of food then goes to feeding people who really need it – like a support box for a family in accommodation or someone sleeping rough.

“It’s potentially just one trip a month but the impact it can have on the people our partners work with is huge.”

Volunteers need to be aged 18 and over and to get involved email info@norwichfoodhub.co.uk or visit www.norwichfoodhub.co.uk